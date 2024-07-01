Gaza militants regroup and rearm, raising threat of a long war

The fighting in Shuja’iyya, a large neighborhood of Gaza City that the Israeli military invaded earlier in the war, also comes as Israeli military officials have signaled that they are nearing an end to major combat operations in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, that Israel said was Hamas’s last redoubt. Netanyahu said in recent months that the Rafah operation was essential to his vision of total victory. After Rafah, the military is expected to shift to a new stage of lower-intensity fighting consisting of intelligence-based raids.