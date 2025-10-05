Top Hamas leader who survived Doha strike to join Gaza talks

Al-Hayya made his first public appearance on television on Saturday, almost a month after the Israeli strike that attempted to kill him and successfully killed his son. Al-Hayya said the death of his son and all the Palestinians in Gaza who have been killed in the war was “both a harsh trial and a badge of honor." Insisting he was unbowed, he said the deaths of those killed would be “the fuel of victory, the path to Jerusalem, and a stain that will forever haunt the occupation."