Gaza violence spills into another day, testing ceasefire deal
Summary
Israel’s military said it fired toward militants inside an area of Gaza under its control.
TEL AVIV—Israel’s military said it fired toward militants inside an area of Gaza under its control, yet another flare-up of violence that has threatened to derail the fragile cease-fire with Hamas.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story