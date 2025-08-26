Gazans describe their day-to-day effort to find food and stay alive
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Aug 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Summary
Scavenging, starvation and stampedes: Gazans describe the day-to-day effort to stay alive.
Many of the roughly two million Palestinians in Gaza face a grim routine over their daily struggle for food: They scour the markets for supplies. They risk getting shot by Israeli troops as they move through combat zones to reach one of the handful of aid-distribution sites. They scavenge for wood in the rubble to create cooking fires.
