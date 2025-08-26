Gazans describe their day-to-day effort to find food and stay alive

Many of the roughly two million Palestinians in Gaza face a grim routine over their daily struggle for food: They scour the markets for supplies. They risk getting shot by Israeli troops as they move through combat zones to reach one of the handful of aid-distribution sites. They scavenge for wood in the rubble to create cooking fires.

The food shortages are particularly acute in the north, where aid-distribution sites are scant. On Friday, a global body tasked with assessing famine conditions, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said the area in and around Gaza City met the official criteria, the first such determination in the Middle East.

“Our situation would make a stone cry," said Hala Al-Kamouni, 49 years old, who lives with her three daughters and two sons in a tent in Gaza City. Three of her other children died in an airstrike, she said.

There are days when Al-Kamouni finds nothing to eat. Her days are consumed with lining up with hundreds of others waiting for water dispensed from a truck. When she finds food supplies, she then scavenges for discarded clothing and cardboard to make a cooking fire.

She forbids her children from going to aid-distribution points for fear they will be killed. Instead she looks for food she can afford on the marketplace, relying on the cash her relatives send from abroad through smartphone apps.

Israel in May overhauled the aid-delivery mechanism in Gaza, effectively dismantling the traditional United Nations-led system and propping up the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Since the program began two months ago, hundreds of people have died and hundreds more have been wounded trying to get food from a handful of GHF sites, according to local health authorities. Israel’s military acknowledges opening fire on crowds that it says come too close to its troops, but a military spokesman disputed the figures reported by Gazan authorities, saying the numbers are inflated.

“I tell my son I’d rather stay hungry than have you risk your life and die" going to one of the sites, Al-Kamouni said.

Beyond the official famine in and around Gaza City, according to the IPC, all of the Gaza Strip is experiencing a hunger crisis—with acute malnutrition and hunger-related deaths rising—but the severity varies from area to area.

The U.N. reported an increase in malnutrition and hunger-related deaths among children over the summer. According to the U.N. children’s agency, Unicef, the number of children diagnosed with malnutrition rose to more than 12,000 in July from slightly over 2,000 in February.

Cogat, the Israeli military unit in charge of aid, dismissed the IPC assessment in a report, saying the group ignored data it provided in favor of sources it called biased and failed to take into account Israel’s attempts to address the crisis. Those include letting more trucks with humanitarian goods into Gaza and reopening it to commercial suppliers.

Israeli officials have played down the severity of the crisis and blame Gaza’s suffering on Hamas, which triggered the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and has refused to lay down its arms.

Yet the pressure on those trying to find a way to eat grinds day by day. Some shared their journeys hunting for food in phone calls and text messages with The Wall Street Journal.

Eman Aljerjawe, 38, a mother of six in Gaza City, is married to the owner of a barbecue restaurant in Gaza City that was destroyed during the war.

Quickly, the family went from feeding people to being fed. When the hunger crisis intensified earlier this year, the family relied on charity kitchens for months, but even those began to run out of food.

Aljerjawe had stored seven 25-kilogram bags of flour as an emergency food stash. But those recently ran dry, and she went weeks without flour to make bread. Every day now, she tries cooking a kilogram of rice to split among eight people as their main meal.

“I can’t stockpile any food," Aljerjawe said.

She is exhausted, her body giving in to the hunger and summer heat, she said.

“What you see online is nothing compared to the reality," Aljerjawe said.

A slight increase in food deliveries in August compared with May through July, according to Cogat data, is offering a sliver of respite for Aljerjawe. Through income made from soliciting donations on TikTok and selling some goods on the marketplace, the family is more often able to cobble together enough funds for two days’ worth of flour and two packs of biscuits to split among the family.

“But if we didn’t have any money, we wouldn’t be able to buy a thing," she said.

Nirmeen Majed, a 38-year-old mother of five in Gaza City, used to be a teacher at a school run by a U.N. relief agency before the war.

“Every morning, I wake up to the same words: ‘Mama, I’m hungry, I want food,’ " she said.

She said the family sometimes goes days without finding food. In desperation they have turned to buying supplies from looters who steal aid.

“They’re frightening, and I don’t even want to talk to them, but I have no choice," Majed says. “The war forced me to deal with bad people."

Fatima Majdi Hamouda, a woman from northern Gaza who is now sheltering with her family in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, recently turned 34.

As a birthday gift, her husband and children gave her a small bag of tomatoes and cucumbers, along with potatoes and a small watermelon. It was the first time in a while they had eaten fruit. Her smiling husband handed over the plastic bag with the produce.

The family of six, including four children, eats about a meal a day. Outside her window, she can see children scavenging for food in the street.

“We are dying a thousand times each day," she said.

Write to Omar Abdel-Baqui at omar.abdel-baqui@wsj.com