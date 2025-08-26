Gazans describe their day-to-day effort to find food and stay alive

Israel in May overhauled the aid-delivery mechanism in Gaza, effectively dismantling the traditional United Nations-led system and propping up the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Since the program began two months ago, hundreds of people have died and hundreds more have been wounded trying to get food from a handful of GHF sites, according to local health authorities. Israel’s military acknowledges opening fire on crowds that it says come too close to its troops, but a military spokesman disputed the figures reported by Gazan authorities, saying the numbers are inflated.