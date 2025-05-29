Gazans lining up for food say supplies remain limited
Summary
An Israeli-backed delivery system brought more food into Gaza one day after scenes of chaos and looting, but residents who were lined up outside distribution centers said disorder and limited supplies continue.
TEL AVIV—A new aid system backed by Israel delivered more food in Gaza on Wednesday, but residents who lined up outside the distribution centers complained of limited supplies and disorder, one day after the effort was marred by scenes of chaos and looting.
