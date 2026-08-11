IT HAS BEEN an action-packed year on cinema screens—and at the ticket counter. Five films have already grossed more than $1bn at the global box office; three more have exceeded $500m. Forthcoming blockbusters such as “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” promise epic showdowns; crowds are sure to show up to cinemas to watch the battles unfold. Although overall ticket sales are still down from pre-covid levels, analysts predict that the global box office will take $35bn this year, up 7% from 2025.
Gen Z has rediscovered the joy of going to the movies
SummaryMany feared that Gen Z and millennials would hasten cinema’s decline, preferring to stay at home and binge on Netflix, YouTube or TikTok. But in America nearly 90% of Gen Z went to the cinema in 2025.
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