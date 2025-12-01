Gen Z shoppers aren’t spending like retailers need them to

Gen Z shoppers recently said they expected to cut holiday spending by an average of 34%, sharply more than other age groups, according to a Deloitte survey of over 4,200 U.S. adults. (Gen X consumers, those between 45 and 60 and in their peak earning years, were the only cohort to say they planned to spend more.) A separate, PricewaterhouseCoopers survey found that in addition to spending less on gifts, Gen Zers are pulling back on travel, dining out and clothes shopping.