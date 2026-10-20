Gene editing is giving crops a way to tell farmers when they’re feeling stressed

There are other hurdles that could hinder adoption. Some markets, like the European Union, ban the sale of food that has significant edits to its genome like the kind designed by InnerPlant and Insignum. In the U.S., there are some gene-edited crops on the market but many consumers remain wary, worried that genetically modified or edited foods might carry health risks. Adopting new plants also could be costly for farmers, especially if they have to invest in new technologies such as drones and satellites or tractors with cameras.