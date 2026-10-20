Gene editing is giving crops a way to tell farmers when they’re feeling stressed

What if a plant facing attack from insects or disease could send out an early-warning signal by, say, emitting a glow or turning its leaves purple?
A handful of startups are using gene editing and sensors to do just that, programming plants to “tell” farmers when they are under stress before visible symptoms appear.
The idea is that if plants can show they are struggling earlier, farmers can take targeted action to nip problems in the bud. Instead of spraying huge swaths of farmland with fungicides and herbicides to stave off pests and disease, farmers can treat small sections of their crop as needed, reducing reliance on chemicals that eventually leach into soil, waterways and drinking water.