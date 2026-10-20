General Motors revenue rises despite selling fewer cars

General Motors reported higher profit and revenue in the latest quarter despite selling fewer cars.

The automaker on Tuesday posted a third-quarter profit of $3.34 billion, or $3.73 a share, compared with $1.33 billion, or $1.35 a share, a year earlier.

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GM also said it completed the $6 billion share buyback announced in January, and approved a new $20 billion multi-year share repurchase plan.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.70, compared with analyst estimates of $3.69, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 2.9% to $50.02 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $48.78 billion.

Earlier this month GM said it sold 5.5% fewer vehicles in the third quarter, with sales volume hurt by discontinued models and a diminished market for electric vehicles. Sluggish demand for some of its big sport-utility vehicles also dragged on demand as gas prices remain elevated. Some Americans are turning to smaller vehicles instead, with the company reporting higher sales for its small SUVs like the Chevrolet Trax and Trailblazer in the quarter.

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Chief Executive Mary Barra said GM is navigating growing inflationary pressures. The company is working to offset the headwinds with strategic investments in new products and services, she said, and expects its portfolio to get stronger in the next several years with the launches of several new models.

“We think this is a proven strategy,” Barra said in a letter to shareholders.

GM also narrowed its outlook from July, guiding for full-year earnings before interest and taxes between $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion from a prior range of $14 billion to $16 billion.

For 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $12.75 to $13.75, compared with $12 to $14 previously. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings of $13.47 a share.

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GM now guides for earnings per share of $9.72 to $10.72, compared with $8.98 to $10.98 previously.

Write to Kelly Cloonan at kelly.cloonan@wsj.com