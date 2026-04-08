Some people, frustratingly, don’t lose as much weight as others on popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy. A new study suggests the answer may be in their genes.
Genes may predict how much weight you’ll lose on a weight-loss drug
SummaryA new study identified genetic variants that researchers say can affect pounds lost while taking a GLP-1 drug.
Some people, frustratingly, don’t lose as much weight as others on popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy. A new study suggests the answer may be in their genes.
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