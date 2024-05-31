Genocide survivors in Darfur are caught in another brutal battle
Nicholas Bariyo , Gabriele Steinhauser , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 May 2024, 03:23 PM IST
SummaryResidents described militia attacks on displaced people in the Sudanese city of El Fasher, amid warnings of a repeat of the brutal violence in Darfur two decades ago.
Hana Adeen and her three children had been hiding for days as artillery shells rained down on a displacement camp in the Sudanese city of El Fasher. Then, last Friday, a shell tore through the roof of their mud-brick house, shrapnel piercing the neck of her 14-year-old son, Abdul.
