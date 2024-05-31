Genocide survivors in Darfur are caught in another brutal battle

Hana Adeen and her three children had been hiding for days as artillery shells rained down on a displacement camp in the Sudanese city of El Fasher. Then, last Friday, a shell tore through the roof of their mud-brick house, shrapnel piercing the neck of her 14-year-old son, Abdul.

“Blood was gushing from my son’s neck, but his eyes were still open," Hana Adeen, who asked to be identified by her first and middle names only, said in a phone interview. “I picked up the youngest children and ran, like everyone else."

Neighbors later told Hana Adeen that Abdul had died and likely been buried in a makeshift grave. The 33-year-old and her two other children now sleep in the open in a desert town south of El Fasher, waiting for a chance to return to the Abu Shouk camp, where she has lived for the past two decades.

The Abu Shouk camp has sheltered more than 100,000 survivors of the mass atrocities perpetrated against Black indigenous communities in Sudan’s Darfur region in the early 2000s. Now, its residents are once again being attacked, and local activists and international officials are warning of a repeat of the earlier violence, which the U.S. recognized as the first genocide of the 21st century.

“Two decades after the genocide in Darfur claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, history is repeating itself," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Residents of Abu Shouk, local activists and experts monitoring the conflict say the artillery is being fired into the camp by the Rapid Support Forces, a successor to the infamous Janjaweed fighters who terrorized Darfur in the early 2000s. For the past year, the RSF has been waging a war against Sudan’s military for control over the country of 47 million people. It is now trying to take El Fasher, the last major population center in Darfur it doesn’t already hold.

In a statement Sunday on X, the RSF denied targeting internally displaced people in El Fasher and blamed the violence on the military and its allies.

The city had been an island of relative stability in Darfur until two local militias allied with the military in April in the face of escalating attacks on Black settlements elsewhere in the region. There have also been reports of killings and detentions of ethnically Arab civilians in El Fasher, further fueling the violence.

Competition for land in Darfur, a mineral-rich region in western Sudan roughly the size of Spain, has long created tensions between traditionally nomadic Arab communities and Black farmers. Since the start of the war, the RSF has allied with Arab militias to tighten its grip on Darfur, often targeting those displaced by violence in the early 2000s.

The military didn’t respond to requests for comment, but has previously denied intentionally harming civilians. The leader of one of the El Fasher militias that has partnered with the military said his fighters were defending residents against ethnically motivated attacks.

Tom Perriello, the Biden administration’s special envoy for Sudan, said earlier in May that the death toll of Sudan’s war over the past year could be 10 or 15 times the official count of around 15,000. Some 15,000 people were killed in one battle in the West Darfur city of El Geneina last June and as many as 2,000 were killed in an RSF attack on another displacement camp, according to U.N. investigators.

As many as 2.5 million Sudanese—including 15% of the population of Darfur and another hard-hit province—could die from famine by September, according to a projection published last week by the Netherlands-based Clingendael Institute. The U.S. and aid groups say the Sudanese military is exacerbating the hunger crisis by preventing the flow of aid, especially into areas controlled by the RSF.

The military says aid that ends up in the hands of the RSF strengthens its opponents.

Around two-thirds of Abu Shouk’s residents have fled the camp since the fighting around El Fasher intensified this month, local activists said. Activists and residents said some RSF fighters have entered the camp, beating and detaining civilians and looting homes.

On May 24, the most intense day of fighting so far, the RSF fired at least 80 artillery shells into residential areas and displacement camps in and around El Fasher, killing at least 32 people, according to U.K.-based Practical Action, one of the few international aid groups still operating in the city.

Humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday that it had received more than 1,000 wounded since May 10 at an El Fasher hospital and that 145 patients who arrived in critical condition died from their injuries.

The group, known by its French acronym MSF, said the hospital—one of only two in El Fasher that remain partially functional—has been hit twice in the fighting, including by a mortar that landed in the prenatal care unit on Saturday. That attack, MSF said, killed one person and injured eight patients and family members.

“We see a bloodbath unfolding before our own eyes in El Fasher," said Claire Nicolet, MSF’s program manager for Sudan.

Satellite images analyzed by Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab show that at least 32 communities outside the city have been attacked over the past two months, and thermal scarring suggests the large-scale arson of homes and other structures. The assault on Abu Shouk camp is the first known large-scale assault by the RSF on a displacement camp around El Fasher, the Lab said in a report published last week.

The clashes in El Fasher have displaced more than 500,000 of the city’s 1.6 million to 2 million residents since early May, according to U.N. estimates. The RSF has amassed as many as 28,000 fighters around the city, according to a report from the Sudan Conflict Monitor, which is produced by a group of Sudanese researchers.

The violence looks set to intensify. Residents interviewed by The Wall Street Journal said that the Sudanese military and its allies have erected barricades and dug trenches to defend the city. Unlike other state capitals in Darfur, where the army quickly retreated, Sudan’s military has reinforced its positions with more troops, heavy weapons and other supplies.

Humanitarian officials have previously relied on aid deliveries from Chad via El Fasher for distribution to other parts of Darfur. But in recent months, little aid has come through.

Awadalla Hamid, the Darfur director for Practical Action who lives in western El Fasher, says he makes daily assessments of the destruction from the latest fighting, including any reports of damage to water facilities his group built before the conflict. The group’s operations have ground to a complete halt since fighting erupted. For months, Hamid has mostly been confined to his home.

“No, I am not leaving, although I know it is dangerous to be in El Fasher," he said by phone in one of the rare moments when telecommunications networks were available. “I don’t see the reason to leave when people still need my support."

Nearly 10 million Sudanese—more than a fifth of the total population—have been forced from their homes over the past 13 months, including around 2 million who have fled to neighboring countries.

Hana Adeen says she is still hoping to go back to Abu Shouk and find Abdul’s grave. “It’s the only place I know as my home," she said. “I hope to return once this madness stops."

