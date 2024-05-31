Genocide survivors in Darfur are caught in another brutal battle

Residents of Abu Shouk, local activists and experts monitoring the conflict say the artillery is being fired into the camp by the Rapid Support Forces, a successor to the infamous Janjaweed fighters who terrorized Darfur in the early 2000s. For the past year, the RSF has been waging a war against Sudan’s military for control over the country of 47 million people. It is now trying to take El Fasher, the last major population center in Darfur it doesn’t already hold.