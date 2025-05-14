Germany foils alleged Russian plot to mail incendiary devices
SummaryPolice detained three men suspected of planning to mail packages laden with explosives in a Russian-sponsored act of sabotage.
BERLIN—German police detained three men suspected of planning to mail packages laden with explosives in a Russian-sponsored act of sabotage reminiscent of recent attacks on DHL logistics hubs, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more