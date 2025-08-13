Germany is building a big scary army

More is to come. Bolstered by a recent decision to loosen Germany’s debt brake, a fiscal straitjacket, the new government plans to ramp up defence spending further. Indeed, rearmament is set to become its animating mission. Friedrich Merz, the chancellor, says he intends to make the Bundeswehr the “strongest conventional army in Europe". He has also signalled that Germany will sign up to a new long-term nato defence-spending target of 3.5% of gdp, plus 1.5% for related infrastructure, at a summit this month—a total that would translate into €215bn a year at today’s level of output. (A budget will follow the nato summit.) Like the Lithuanians, almost all of Germany’s allies are delighted by the country’s belated commitment to European security. Haltingly, and not without a degree of historically inflected torment, Germans themselves are getting there too.