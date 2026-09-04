Germany needs a new strategy for coping with the AfD

This has not stopped the party growing in popularity. It is polling at just below 30%, an all-time high and double its share in 2023. It has a clear lead in two of the three election states and is among the front-runners in the other, traditionally solidly left Berlin. It may win an absolute majority in Saxony-Anhalt’s state parliament. The CDU/CSU of Chancellor Friedrich Merz—which until the mid-2010s scored consistently in the 30s or low 40s—is second nationally with around 20%. Things are even worse for the main centre-left party, the SPD, which has slumped to 12%. The two traditionally dominant blocs have suffered after overseeing a string of controversial policies: the opening of borders during the European migrant crisis of 2015–16; restrictions on civil liberties during the covid-19 pandemic; the abandoning of nuclear power and the EU’s ban on internal combustion engines, which has rattled the German car industry.