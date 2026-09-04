Germany needs a new strategy for coping with the AfD

A SMATTERING OF German words, such as Blitzkrieg and Schadenfreude, have made their way into other languages. Among the most recent to begin to do so are Zeitenwende (“turning of the times”) and Brandmauer (“firewall”). The first reflects the shift in geopolitical thinking in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the second, mainstream politicians’ determination to isolate extreme parties. However, what was intended to signal that Germans have learned from history has instead plunged their nation into a political crisis. As three state elections loom, starting with Saxony-Anhalt’s on September 6th, that crisis is set to intensify.