BERLIN—Long dependent on the U.S. for its security and on China for its growth, Germany is trying to chart its own path. But a pair of high-stakes visits by its new leader to Beijing and Washington over the next week shows the process will be neither easy nor fast.
Germany shows how difficult it is to rewire relations with China
SummaryThe German chancellor is trying to set a new tone with Beijing to parry pressure from the U.S. But years of deep economic ties make that difficult.
