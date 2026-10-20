Germany’s young conservatives are angry with their own party

The JU is where Germany’s ambitious conservatives come to network, drink and complain about the Mutterpartei (mother party, ie, the CDU). They are a lively bunch, if not a diverse one: bar a smattering of women, almost everyone seems to be called Johannes. The most important is the 34-year-old Johannes Winkel, head of the JU, who has emerged as an irritant for Mr Merz. Last year Mr Winkel threatened to torpedo the government’s plan to raise pensions. In his speech this year he said the CDU was living in the past, passing off minor tweaks as ambitious “reforms” and risking extinction. The JU’s opinions matter because their group in the Bundestag has 20 MPs—which, as members point out, is larger than the 12-seat majority held by Mr Merz’s coalition. Mr Winkel has warned that last year’s insurrection will pale next to what will come if a new pension reform, designed to rein in costs, is watered down.