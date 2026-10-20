Germany’s young conservatives are angry with their own party

SUCH IS THE power of the Junge Union (JU), the youth branch of Germany’s ruling centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), that all the party’s big beasts feel obliged to pay it homage. At last weekend’s JU congress in Bonn, each was given a prizefighter’s entrance, complete with flashing spotlights and theme music selected by the organisers. Friedrich Merz, the CDU’s embattled chancellor, will have been happy with “We stay united through the storm”. Hendrik Wüst, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia and a potential challenger to Mr Merz, looked a little bewildered on entering to the thump of “You should know that baby you’re the best”, before delivering a dull speech. As for the congress’s slogan, “Tomorrow is loading”, it seemed either an ironic nod to information-superhighway dreams of yore or an attempt to sound vaguely digital. Either way, it was better than the toe-curling Denglish of last year’s “What the Future?!”
SUCH IS THE power of the Junge Union (JU), the youth branch of Germany’s ruling centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), that all the party’s big beasts feel obliged to pay it homage. At last weekend’s JU congress in Bonn, each was given a prizefighter’s entrance, complete with flashing spotlights and theme music selected by the organisers. Friedrich Merz, the CDU’s embattled chancellor, will have been happy with “We stay united through the storm”. Hendrik Wüst, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia and a potential challenger to Mr Merz, looked a little bewildered on entering to the thump of “You should know that baby you’re the best”, before delivering a dull speech. As for the congress’s slogan, “Tomorrow is loading”, it seemed either an ironic nod to information-superhighway dreams of yore or an attempt to sound vaguely digital. Either way, it was better than the toe-curling Denglish of last year’s “What the Future?!”
The JU is where Germany’s ambitious conservatives come to network, drink and complain about the Mutterpartei (mother party, ie, the CDU). They are a lively bunch, if not a diverse one: bar a smattering of women, almost everyone seems to be called Johannes. The most important is the 34-year-old Johannes Winkel, head of the JU, who has emerged as an irritant for Mr Merz. Last year Mr Winkel threatened to torpedo the government’s plan to raise pensions. In his speech this year he said the CDU was living in the past, passing off minor tweaks as ambitious “reforms” and risking extinction. The JU’s opinions matter because their group in the Bundestag has 20 MPs—which, as members point out, is larger than the 12-seat majority held by Mr Merz’s coalition. Mr Winkel has warned that last year’s insurrection will pale next to what will come if a new pension reform, designed to rein in costs, is watered down.
If these young conservatives are angry, it is because nothing hurts so much as betrayal. It was the true believers of the JU who formed the vanguard of Mr Merz’s multiple attempts to become CDU leader, the third of which succeeded in 2021. At last, they thought, a true-blooded conservative saviour to wash away the mushy centrism of the long Angela Merkel years. (One thing the JU and Mr Merz agree on is that Mrs Merkel’s 16-year reign was an embarrassment.)
But since Mr Merz won last year’s election it has been disappointment upon disappointment: borrowing binges, in-fighting and endless concessions to the Social Democrats (SPD), the junior coalition partner. At last year’s youth bash Mr Merz alienated everyone by urging the JU to cool its reformist zeal. This year he was on best behaviour, offering full support for the proposed pension reform. His speech “wasn’t a success, but it wasn’t a failure”, sniffed one delegate.
Mr Merz also showed he can press the crowd’s buttons. He earned the weekend’s biggest applause by deploring a proposed coalition in Berlin led by the populist-left Die Linke party, which won a recent election in the capital. Many in the CDU, and beyond, believe that party’s Berlin branch is crawling with antisemites and subversives. Yet just as the delegates’ fury peaked, Die Linke clinched an agreement with the Greens and SPD to begin coalition talks. That inspired the JU to pass a resolution, spearheaded by another Johannes, demanding “political and social ostracism” of any such government. It featured a picture of a young man in a keffiyeh and the slogan Nie wieder ist jetzt! (“Never again is now!”), a rather hysterical invocation of the Holocaust.
These days it is easier for youth delegates to rage against leftists than against the populist-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The CDU as a whole has not gone soft on the party that has destroyed its polling lead; Mr Merz had harsh words for the AfD, too. But some CDU delegates in the parliament of Saxony-Anhalt, an eastern state where the AfD won a near-majority in an election last month, may soon break the party line and give the radicals the votes they need to take office there. The CDU in Saxony-Anhalt, sighs a third Johannes, is an “unguided missile”.
No wonder delegates struggled to believe that the CDU had figured out how to recover. “The party is crumbling,” confided one, adding that he is embarrassed to tell his friends he is a member. The CDU’s young guard seems to be bursting with self-confidence at precisely the moment it has lost faith in the Mutterpartei. But as one CDU grandee puts it, the JU always thrives when its elders are struggling. Kids tend to think they know best. And these ones have the numbers in parliament to prove it.