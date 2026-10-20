Germany’s young conservatives are angry with their own party

Friedrich Merz, the CDU’s embattled chancellor, will have been happy with “We stay united through the storm”. Hendrik Wüst, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia and a potential challenger to Mr Merz, looked a little bewildered on entering to the thump of “You should know that baby you’re the best”, before delivering a dull speech. As for the congress’s slogan, “Tomorrow is loading”, it seemed either an ironic nod to information-superhighway dreams of yore or an attempt to sound vaguely digital. Either way, it was better than the toe-curling Denglish of last year’s “What the Future?!”