Get ready for the end of Fed independence
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Aug 2025, 07:48 AM IST
Summary
Markets haven’t yet grappled with the implications of the president having control over the central bank.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The market response to President Trump’s Monday attempt to fire a Federal Reserve governor was relatively calm.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story