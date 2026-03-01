DUBAI—For most of the day Saturday, tourists and residents relaxed on Dubai’s glitzy Palm Jumeirah, tanning on the man-made beaches and throwing birthday parties for their children—even as the U.S. and Israel struck targets in Iran and inbound Iranian missiles were being intercepted over the Persian Gulf.
Glitzy Dubai gets a taste of Middle East war
SummaryIran followed through on its warning that it would strike Persian Gulf states if attacked, upsetting their image of safety in a tough region.
