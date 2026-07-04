Global brands struggle in China. Local partners are stepping in.

China is still too big for foreign consumer companies to quit. But it’s becoming too competitive to run from abroad.

For years, Häagen-Dazs in China wasn’t just ice cream. It was an affordable luxury, a mall-store treat that signaled taste and status. That era is fading.

General Mills has agreed to sell its Häagen-Dazs shops in mainland China to a Chinese investor group that includes Ningji, a fast-growing local tea chain. General Mills will keep the brand and continue supplying ice cream through retail and food-service channels, but the shops are moving into local hands.

Lin Yue, chief consultant at Lingyan Management Consulting, said the move is a strategic effort to “shed a burden” by divesting a loss-making business, while keeping control of higher-margin retail and food-service segments. General Mills and Häagen-Dazs didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The deal captures a broader shift. The story isn’t that foreign brands are leaving China. It is that they are being forced to become more Chinese—through ownership structures, pricing, menus, store formats, and speed.

“Many foreign companies have gradually come to realize that, although they may not admit it publicly, they acknowledge it internally: In the Chinese market, foreign brands may not necessarily be able to operate well,” said Hu Ling, head of consumer products and retail for Greater China at financial consultancy AlixPartners.

“If that is the case, then let Chinese companies operate them. Whether in terms of understanding the local market, execution, or speed of response, foreign companies cannot match them,” Hu said.

The pattern is spreading. Starbucks has sold a majority stake in its China retail operations to Boyu Capital while retaining a minority stake and control of the brand. Molly Liu, CEO of Starbucks China, said publicly in April that the Boyu partnership would help Starbucks China enter a “new growth chapter” by “driving hyper-localization” through locally relevant drinks, food, merchandise, digital engagement, and store environments.

Burger King’s parent company, Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International, has formed a joint venture with Chinese private-equity firm CPE, which is taking control of most of Burger King’s China business.

“By early 2025 it was clear that reaching the scale of growth we needed would require a partner with local market knowledge, experience, and capital to execute at the right pace,” RBI’s media team told Barron’s. “That balance of global brand strength with locally relevant execution is a model that can be applied across our international business.”

Yum China, already a strong example of localized Western dining, has agreed to acquire ownership of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China from Yum! Brands—a notable move, as Yum! Brands spun off Yum China in 2016. None of the three firms responded to requests for comment.

For investors, the message is clear: China is no longer a market where global consumer brands can rely on foreign cachet, premium pricing, and imported management playbooks. Local rivals are faster, cheaper, more digital, and often better at reading shoppers who are still spending, but more cautiously.

Häagen-Dazs shows the problem. The brand once benefited from scarcity and aspiration. Chinese consumers now have more options, from tea chains and dessert shops to low-cost ice cream and delivery-first snack brands. A high-priced scoop in a mall faces a tougher pitch when shoppers can buy fruit tea, coffee, or dessert for less.

That means the old model needs a local operator with a better sense of traffic, pricing, social media trends, and lower-tier city demand. Ningji’s presence is telling: China’s beverage chains understand small indulgences, frequent launches, franchising, and prices that feel safe in a weak economy.

Starbucks faces the same logic. China’s Luckin Coffee turned coffee into an app-driven, coupon-heavy, delivery-friendly daily purchase, forcing Starbucks to defend its premium position against domestic rivals setting the tempo. A Luckin spokesperson declined to respond to additional questions from Barron’s, while Starbucks referred inquiries to announcements on its official website and its financial statements.

Burger King faces a different version of the problem. China hasn’t lost its appetite for Western fast food, but scale and execution matter. Store location, menu localization, delivery economics, franchise discipline, and value meals can determine whether a foreign brand grows or stalls. By bringing in CPE, Burger King is betting that a local capital partner can rebuild the business for China’s market conditions.

Pizza Hut offers the counterexample that proves the rule. In the U.S., Pizza Hut has struggled. In China, it has remained a major casual-dining brand because Yum China made it something more than a pizza chain, with menus and restaurant formats designed around Chinese families, students, and office workers. The brand works because it feels adapted, not imported.

For Western brands, the winning model increasingly looks less like ownership from headquarters and more like licensing, joint ventures, local private equity, and China-based operators with freedom to move quickly.

This shift carries risks. Selling control can limit upside if a turnaround works. Local partners can create governance challenges. Brand owners must protect quality and reputation while giving operators enough flexibility to compete. But the alternative may be worse: watching once-premium brands drift into irrelevance as domestic rivals eat away at traffic, pricing power, and cultural relevance.

For global investors, that means the China consumer story is changing again. The question is no longer simply which foreign brands can win in China. It is which ones are willing to give up enough control to stay in the game.