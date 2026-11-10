Global bullies have turned uncertainty into a weapon

Yet President Donald Trump breaks new ground by treating inconstancy as his superpower. This is true in foreign policy, as he threatens to bomb countries before offering them friendship in the next breath. It is the case in trade policy, as he adjusts tariff rates and export controls on a whim. When Trump aides are asked how foreign governments or investors are supposed to take long-term, multi-billion dollar decisions if the terms of a deal may later change, they serenely reply that “there is a value to uncertainty”. In their telling, unease usefully reminds foreigners that access to America’s market is a privilege, not a right. They note the advice of the president himself: if outsiders wish to avoid tariffs, all they need to do is to make things in America.