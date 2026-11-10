THESE ARE nauseating times to be a leader. Above, the sky is a mass of storm-clouds and swirling portents of change. Below, the earth itself feels treacherous. Small wonder that those who run the world, whether in politics or business, long to stand on more solid ground. That is why, when they gather, they talk of de-risking and hedging, and of ways to rely less on partners who have forfeited their trust.
Global bullies have turned uncertainty into a weapon
SummaryAmerica and China see profit in keeping the whole world on edge
THESE ARE nauseating times to be a leader. Above, the sky is a mass of storm-clouds and swirling portents of change. Below, the earth itself feels treacherous. Small wonder that those who run the world, whether in politics or business, long to stand on more solid ground. That is why, when they gather, they talk of de-risking and hedging, and of ways to rely less on partners who have forfeited their trust.
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