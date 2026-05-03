Global carmakers desperately want to be more Chinese

Incumbent carmakers have begun overhauling their businesses in response. Designing cars in Europe for the world has “had its day”, says Oliver Blume, boss of VW. The carmaker has started developing vehicles at a vast new research-and-development (R&D) facility in Hefei, at a pace 30% faster than in Europe. These will be sold not only in China, but also some overseas markets. Mr Kallenius of Mercedes, which has also expanded its R&D presence in China, argues that the speed of innovation there will have to spread around the world. Even Renault, which does not sell cars in China, is now using the country to hasten its innovation: its latest Twingo model, though designed in France and manufactured in Europe, was developed in China to save time and money and glean know-how.