Global warming is speeding up. Another reason to think about geoengineering

In his seminal paper Crutzen also noted that there was an alternative. Particles high in the stratosphere stay aloft far longer than those close to the surface, and so provide much more cooling per tonne. A thin layer of sulphates deliberately added to the stratosphere could provide the same amount of cooling as all the thick, polluting smogs clogging the lower atmosphere while doing much less damage to human health. Crutzen did not advocate this. But he did say it should be researched more vigorously, and that there might be deteriorations which warrant action. One such, he suggested, would be seeing the rate of warming rise above 0.2°C a decade.