Gold boom spurs miners to dig for the mother lode
Alexandra Wexler , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Jan 2026, 06:50 am IST
Summary
Record prices are breathing new life into South Africa’s ailing gold-mining industry.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
JOHANNESBURG—For years, hundreds of illegal miners known locally as zama zamas prospected for gold on this patch of land on the outskirts of the city with hammers and chisels in hand-dug tunnels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story