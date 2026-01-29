Gold demand to remain strong as investors reassess risk, WGC says
Summary
Lower interest rates, uncertainty in bond markets and persistent geopolitical risks are expected to drive demand this year, the World Gold Council said.
Global demand for gold is expected to remain strong this year, driven by lower interest rates, uncertainty in bond markets and persistent geopolitical risks, the World Gold Council said after bullion crossed the $5,000 mark for the first time.
