Gold surges above $5,000 on shutdown fears, geopolitical tensions
Summary
The precious metal’s prices climbed above the psychologically important $5,000-an-ounce level for the first time.
Gold prices climbed above the psychologically important $5,000-an-ounce level for the first time, as investors sought the refuge of safe-haven assets on fears that the U.S. federal government may shut down for the second time in months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story