Goldman Sachs cuts forecast for US economy. Trump’s tariffs are to blame.

Although Trump campaigned on implementing far-reaching tariffs, the president’s policy announcements seem to have caught investors off guard and sent markets tumbling. So far this year, the S&P 500 is down 5.1%, and the Nasdaq has fallen 9.7%. The selloff wiped out gains stocks made after Election Day when investors focused on aspects of the president’s agenda deemed more pro-growth, such as deregulation and tax cuts. Consumer discretionary and bank stocks, which are seen as economically sensitive, have been among the hardest hit.