Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.
Gold’s pullback doesn’t mean the bull market is over
SummaryGold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.
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