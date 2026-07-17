Gold’s pullback doesn’t mean the bull market is over

Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.
Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.
Gold’s recent weakness in 2026 offers a revealing window into shifting market expectations and the limits of its safe-haven appeal. After a blistering rally last year, the metal has given back significant ground amid a more resilient U.S. economy, stubbornly elevated interest-rate expectations, and a stronger dollar.
Gold’s recent weakness in 2026 offers a revealing window into shifting market expectations and the limits of its safe-haven appeal. After a blistering rally last year, the metal has given back significant ground amid a more resilient U.S. economy, stubbornly elevated interest-rate expectations, and a stronger dollar.
This pullback reflects profit-taking after exceptional gains and a broader risk-on environment where investors have rotated toward equities and other growth assets. It suggests markets are pricing in fewer immediate recessionary or geopolitical shocks severe enough to drive a flight to safety, alongside confidence that the Federal Reserve can manage inflation without aggressive rate cuts this year.