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Gold’s pullback doesn’t mean the bull market is over

Doug Busch, Barrons
3 min read17 Jul 2026, 06:48 AM IST
Gold's recent correction signals profit-taking in a resilient economy, indicating reduced expectations for immediate recession risks.
Gold's recent correction signals profit-taking in a resilient economy, indicating reduced expectations for immediate recession risks.
Summary

Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

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Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

Gold’s recent weakness in 2026 offers a revealing window into shifting market expectations and the limits of its safe-haven appeal. After a blistering rally last year, the metal has given back significant ground amid a more resilient U.S. economy, stubbornly elevated interest-rate expectations, and a stronger dollar.

Gold’s recent weakness in 2026 offers a revealing window into shifting market expectations and the limits of its safe-haven appeal. After a blistering rally last year, the metal has given back significant ground amid a more resilient U.S. economy, stubbornly elevated interest-rate expectations, and a stronger dollar.

This pullback reflects profit-taking after exceptional gains and a broader risk-on environment where investors have rotated toward equities and other growth assets. It suggests markets are pricing in fewer immediate recessionary or geopolitical shocks severe enough to drive a flight to safety, alongside confidence that the Federal Reserve can manage inflation without aggressive rate cuts this year.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalGold’s pullback doesn’t mean the bull market is over

Gold’s pullback doesn’t mean the bull market is over

Doug Busch, Barrons
3 min read17 Jul 2026, 06:48 AM IST
Gold's recent correction signals profit-taking in a resilient economy, indicating reduced expectations for immediate recession risks.
Gold's recent correction signals profit-taking in a resilient economy, indicating reduced expectations for immediate recession risks.
Summary

Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

Gift this article

Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

Gold’s recent correction has eased some of the excess from last year’s rally, but technical indicators suggest the longer-term uptrend remains intact.

Gold’s recent weakness in 2026 offers a revealing window into shifting market expectations and the limits of its safe-haven appeal. After a blistering rally last year, the metal has given back significant ground amid a more resilient U.S. economy, stubbornly elevated interest-rate expectations, and a stronger dollar.

Gold’s recent weakness in 2026 offers a revealing window into shifting market expectations and the limits of its safe-haven appeal. After a blistering rally last year, the metal has given back significant ground amid a more resilient U.S. economy, stubbornly elevated interest-rate expectations, and a stronger dollar.

This pullback reflects profit-taking after exceptional gains and a broader risk-on environment where investors have rotated toward equities and other growth assets. It suggests markets are pricing in fewer immediate recessionary or geopolitical shocks severe enough to drive a flight to safety, alongside confidence that the Federal Reserve can manage inflation without aggressive rate cuts this year.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalGold’s pullback doesn’t mean the bull market is over
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