It was a beguiling age of heroes and eccentrics. “M”, the fictional head of MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence service, is thought to have been inspired by Maxwell Knight. As Ben Macintyre notes in “For Your Eyes Only”, a history of Fleming and Bond, the spymaster kept snakes in his bath and wrote a book called “How to Keep a Gorilla” (presumably not in the bath with the snakes). One of the founding heads of Britain’s Secret Service Bureau, the precursor to MI6, was a man who said his male hires should be able to “make notes on their shirt cuff while riding on horseback”. Female ones, meanwhile, should have “good legs”.