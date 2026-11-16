The name of his spy was what mattered. In 1952 an undistinguished journalist (and birding enthusiast) called Ian Fleming sat down at his desk to write “the spy story to end all spy stories”. Fleming knew some things about his book: he knew he wanted his hero to be manly, his heroines to be comely—and his income to be vast. But what he did not know was the name of his spy. Then he caught sight of a book on the shelf above his desk.