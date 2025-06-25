Goodbye fancy bar, hello at-home pizza party: Young Americans cut back

Sheeta Verma, 25, relaxing with her younger sister, Hiya Verma, and their dog, Appu, at their parents’ home in Hayward, Calif.

Young Americans’ shopping spree is over.

In-store and online purchases for 18- to 24-year-olds fell 13% year-over-year between January and April, according to market research firm Circana. Spending by older groups is still on the rise but has slowed.

A combination of economic challenges is driving the decline. Young grads are having a much tougher time finding jobs. Student-loan payments are restarting for millions of borrowers. Over roughly the past year, credit-card delinquency rates have risen to their highest points since before the pandemic, and are highest for those 18 to 29, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

“This group is struggling more than older cohorts," said Wells Fargo economist Shannon Grein. Categories where young people’s spending has fallen the most include apparel (-11%), accessories (-18%), technology (-14%) and small appliances (-18%).

It isn’t uncommon for every generation to struggle at the outset. But they also tend to have fewer major financial obligations and more free cash to spend on entertainment and clothing. And as they move up the career ladder, their spending power ought to increase, economists say.

“It sucks for now," said Grein at Wells Fargo. “But since younger consumers are not only spending less today but also probably saving less, that could dent their ability to build wealth in the future."

Bank of America found that spending for Gen Z and millennials fell 1% between May 2023 and May 2025.

“Although a 1% decline doesn’t sound so weak, it should at this stage of younger generations’ life cycle really be rising," said David Tinsley, a Bank of America Institute economist.

Sheeta Verma moved from her parents’ house to an apartment in San Francisco six months ago, armed with a list of over 200 bars and restaurants she wanted to try. She has been to fewer than 10. For starters, cocktails are $20. And even when she is willing to splurge, she can’t count on finding a friend to go with her.

“It’s so disappointing," said Verma, who is 25.

After getting laid off and spending most of last year job hunting, she was thrilled about her new startup marketing gig, which pays around six figures. But her salary doesn’t go as far as she expected, and she worries about the possibility of losing her job again.

“It feels like every single day I go online and I see a new big tech company has done layoffs," Verma said.

Most of her friends are similarly fearful, or part of the rising ranks of the unemployed. They have pulled back paying for meals, streaming subscriptions and buying new clothes, and have gotten creative about finding low-cost ways to spend time together. One recently threw a make-your-own charm bracelet party. Another hosted a pizza-making dinner.

Far from embarrassing, Verma said, trying to save money has become kind of cool. She gets extra compliments when she reveals her manicures aren’t the $85 gel sets she used to get done professionally, but rather $20 press-ons from Target. “It’s the equivalent to saying your dress has pockets," Verma joked.

Himanshu Wagh, one of Verma’s friends, frequents fancy furniture stores for a free place to hang.

“We sit on the sofas and when the conversation gets boring, we move to a different sofa," said Wagh, a 25-year-old psychiatry resident. “We feel rich drinking their free coffee and enjoying this bougie furniture we can’t afford."

Wagh and his friends play “guess the price" of whatever they are sitting on. And, if they are feeling wistful, they discuss what feel like faraway dreams to one day own homes of their own. What they don’t do: buy anything.

Although young people make up only a small slice of overall consumer spending, they are an important demographic for retailers to hook.

“The beauty of the younger consumer is they give you longevity and they give you loyalty," said Marshal Cohen, Circana’s chief retail analyst. They also tend to go on more frequent, smaller shopping trips, which leads to more impulse buying. “The more they’re in the store, the more they tend to fill their basket," Cohen said.

The pullback is especially noticeable for retailers who cater to this demographic.

Online sales for Thread Wallets, an accessories brand that sells primarily to 18- to 29-year-olds, fell 29% over the first three weeks of June compared with the same days in May.

“Instead of buying the $30 wallet, they’re buying the $16 wallet," said Ryan King, chief financial officer for the brand. The company, he added, is trying to balance tariff-induced price increases on some of their supplies with promotions that could draw in cash-strapped customers.

In Los Angeles, eyebrow-grooming studio Two of a Kind used to frequently partner with local sororities for promotions. But around the new year, founder Jordan Feise said, she noticed her college-age clientele starting to space out appointments, downgrade to lower-cost services or stop coming altogether.

“It feels like the demand among young people has just dwindled," said Feise. She isn’t too worried yet, since sales are up for other age groups. But, she said, people tend to form their beauty habits when young—not to mention that those in their 20s are more likely to bring their friends along.

The one service for young people that has actually increased: Fixing DIY jobs gone wrong as more people have tried to tint and laminate their brows at home.

Skye Bowie, 21, never expected to have a ton of disposable income as a college student. But the closer she has gotten to graduation from New York University, the more financially stressed she has become. She has felt discouraged watching older friends struggle to find work. And she was disappointed when the paid summer internship she had initially lined up fell through.

“You get to this point that, even though you did everything you were supposed to do, the system seems stacked against you," said Bowie.

Nadia Ford was on track to buy a small condo in Washington, D.C., before she turned 30. The 28-year-old was proud of her six-figure “dream job" at the Department of Health and Human Services and to be contributing regularly to a savings account for her future down payment.

That was before her role as a Presidential Management Fellow was eliminated last month in a round of Department of Government Efficiency cuts. With job prospects in both D.C. and the public-health field more generally looking bleak, she is worried she will have to move back in with her parents in rural Texas.

“I felt like I was where I wanted to be," said Ford. “Now, that’s off the rails."

