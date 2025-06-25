Goodbye fancy bar, hello at-home pizza party: Young Americans cut back
Rachel Wolfe , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Jun 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
A combination of economic challenges are driving a decline in spending among Gen Z.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Sheeta Verma, 25, relaxing with her younger sister, Hiya Verma, and their dog, Appu, at their parents’ home in Hayward, Calif.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story