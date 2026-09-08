Google Cloud, Accenture Launch Unit to Put AI Engineers On-Site With Customers

Google Cloud and Accenture are the latest companies to bet that forward-deployed engineers are key to unlocking business value from generative AI.
The two companies have formed Accenture Gemini Enterprise Business Group, a new unit at the professional-services firm aimed at helping customers deploy Google Cloud’s agentic AI platform.
As part of the arrangement, Google Cloud will help train up to 1,000 Accenture forward deployed engineers, or FDEs, who will work with clients on-site to plan and build AI applications on the Gemini Enterprise platform. The group will also include other experts from Accenture who will help scale FDE solutions and a small group of Google Cloud FDEs for limited engagements with top-tier customers.