Google is beating Apple on smartphone AI
Nicole Nguyen , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 21 Aug 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Summary
I’m an iPhone user. These are the smart tools I’m most jealous of in Google’s new Pixel 10.
The race to develop the killer AI-powered phone is on. But Apple is getting lapped by its Android competitors.
