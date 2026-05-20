Google is dethroning OpenAI as the king of consumer AI

The Economist, The Economist
3 min read23 Jul 2026, 09:29 PM IST
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The Google logo is seen on the Google house (REUTERS)
Summary
But its users are burning through quadrillions of tokens a month

THE AMPHITHEATRE complex where Google holds its annual software-developers’ conference has a cheesy, fairground feel. RVs are parked on site. Employees whiz in on the tech company’s multi-coloured bicycles. There are stands and sideshows everywhere. On stage, Sundar Pichai, its boss, tells a corny joke about Google’s overworked chips, known as TPUs, doing “teraflops into bed”.

The event is by no means as sleek as Apple’s developer jamboree held in June, which tries to retain some of the minimalist chic of the late Steve Jobs. But when it comes to artificial intelligence, Google long ago upstaged the maker of the iPhone (its models will power many of Apple’s AI features going forward). It now looks as though it may steal the consumer AI crown from OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, as well.

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