THE AMPHITHEATRE complex where Google holds its annual software-developers’ conference has a cheesy, fairground feel. RVs are parked on site. Employees whiz in on the tech company’s multi-coloured bicycles. There are stands and sideshows everywhere. On stage, Sundar Pichai, its boss, tells a corny joke about Google’s overworked chips, known as TPUs, doing “teraflops into bed”.
Google is dethroning OpenAI as the king of consumer AI
SummaryBut its users are burning through quadrillions of tokens a month
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