Google is using Nvidia’s playbook to build a rival AI chip business

Google is making an ambitious play for a bigger slice of the 21st century’s most important market: the chips that power artificial intelligence. Its financial might and years of technical development put it in prime position to succeed.
One obstacle it has had to contend with: tech companies’ fear of crossing Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s uber-territorial chief executive.
On the southern shore of Lake Ontario, a short drive from Niagara Falls, Google has been demonstrating how it can use Nvidia’s own playbook to win customers.
The site in western New York is host to an AI data-center cluster known as Lake Mariner. Alphabet-owned Google has provided a $3.2 billion financial guarantee for the project, whose developers will rent the computing power from thousands of its microprocessors to AI giant Anthropic, according to people familiar with the matter.