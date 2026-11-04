Google to invest $15 billion in Malaysia over two years

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—Alphabet’s Google will invest $15 billion in Malaysia over 2027 and 2028 to expand its digital infrastructure, develop local talent and support clean-energy and water initiatives.

Google plans to build new campuses in the states of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. Its first Malaysian campus at Elmina Business Park in Selangor is already operational.

The construction phase for the campuses is expected to contribute an average of $1.1 billion annually to Malaysia’s gross domestic product and support more than 37,000 jobs a year in each of the next two years, the Alphabet unit said Wednesday.

Once operational, the facilities are projected to sustain more than 9,000 local jobs annually, it said.

“This investment aligns with Malaysia’s development priorities, providing the foundational computing capacity to deliver the upside of innovation across the country while adding local power and water resources as our operations scale,” Alphabet and Google Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat said.

Google also plans to add more than 1 gigawatt of clean-energy capacity to Malaysia’s national grid and launch programs to train about 800,000 Malaysians over the next five years.

Earlier this week, Google committed $160 million to shared water infrastructure in Negeri Sembilan to support its planned data-center operations while improving water access for local communities.