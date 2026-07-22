Google was a lifeline for publishers. Now some are thinking of cutting it off.

Bots now make up more than half of all web traffic, according to Cloudflare. Some scrape publishers’ content to train their own AI models, others crawl sites to help answer user queries quickly or sell the content to other companies. Efforts to block bots have turned into games of whack-a-mole as the technology grows more sophisticated. Publishers still allow Google’s bot—which feeds both its AI tools and its search function—because for now, they generally can’t shut off one element without also canceling the other.