Greece plans to ban social media for children under the age of 15 from next year, joining a growing list of countries that are weighing or enforcing restrictions to shield younger users from what they see as potentially harmful content.
Greece to ban social media for under 15s
SummaryThe move comes after Australia became the first country in the world to enact a ban on social media for under 16s, triggering a lawsuit from Reddit.
Greece plans to ban social media for children under the age of 15 from next year, joining a growing list of countries that are weighing or enforcing restrictions to shield younger users from what they see as potentially harmful content.
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