Greenland faces one of history’s great resource rushes—and curses

The final stages of Saudi Arabia’s bonanza also worries policymakers. Only the arrival of foreign labour allowed the government to plunder resources. Few Saudis actually wanted to start companies; most preferred to take less taxing jobs in the civil service or to just get by on state handouts. The country’s productivity plummeted. Today hundreds of billions of dollars are being spent fixing these problems, courting foreign investment, supporting domestic entrepreneurs and pushing local firms to cut back on their employment of expats. “It is far better to try to get the right jobs to Greenland now than reverse-engineer an economy [like that]," says an official. Exactly how policymakers plan to do this is not clear. In the meantime, investors are becoming impatient.