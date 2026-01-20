Greenland rift makes NATO vulnerable to Russia, says senior German general
Summary
President Trump’s push to take control of the Arctic island is threatening the alliance’s cohesion, one of Germany’s highest ranking officers warned.
BERLIN—The rift between the U.S. and Europe over Greenland is making the trans-Atlantic alliance vulnerable to a Russian attack on NATO territory, one of Germany’s highest ranking officers warned.
