Greenland seeks to turn peril into profit after Trump’s threats to take it over

Greenland is cashing in on President Trump’s threats and talk of dealmaking by using its position as a strategic Arctic linchpin to draw investments from European allies.
Greenland is cashing in on President Trump’s threats and talk of dealmaking by using its position as a strategic Arctic linchpin to draw investments from European allies.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive arm, visited Greenland on Monday and pledged investments worth 200 million euros, equivalent to about $230 million, in minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive arm, visited Greenland on Monday and pledged investments worth 200 million euros, equivalent to about $230 million, in minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy.