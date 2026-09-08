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Greenland seeks to turn peril into profit after Trump’s threats to take it over

Sune Engel Rasmussen, WSJ
5 min read8 Sep 2026, 06:29 AM IST
Greenland in particular has become a flashpoint in the combustible relationship between Europe and the U.S. because of Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the island.
Greenland in particular has become a flashpoint in the combustible relationship between Europe and the U.S. because of Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the island.
Summary

The Arctic island is cashing in by drawing investments from the European Union.

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Greenland is cashing in on President Trump’s threats and talk of dealmaking by using its position as a strategic Arctic linchpin to draw investments from European allies.

Greenland is cashing in on President Trump’s threats and talk of dealmaking by using its position as a strategic Arctic linchpin to draw investments from European allies.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive arm, visited Greenland on Monday and pledged investments worth 200 million euros, equivalent to about $230 million, in minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive arm, visited Greenland on Monday and pledged investments worth 200 million euros, equivalent to about $230 million, in minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalGreenland seeks to turn peril into profit after Trump’s threats to take it over

Greenland seeks to turn peril into profit after Trump’s threats to take it over

Sune Engel Rasmussen, WSJ
5 min read8 Sep 2026, 06:29 AM IST
Greenland in particular has become a flashpoint in the combustible relationship between Europe and the U.S. because of Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the island.
Greenland in particular has become a flashpoint in the combustible relationship between Europe and the U.S. because of Trump’s repeated threats to take control of the island.
Summary

The Arctic island is cashing in by drawing investments from the European Union.

Gift this article

Greenland is cashing in on President Trump’s threats and talk of dealmaking by using its position as a strategic Arctic linchpin to draw investments from European allies.

Greenland is cashing in on President Trump’s threats and talk of dealmaking by using its position as a strategic Arctic linchpin to draw investments from European allies.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive arm, visited Greenland on Monday and pledged investments worth 200 million euros, equivalent to about $230 million, in minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive arm, visited Greenland on Monday and pledged investments worth 200 million euros, equivalent to about $230 million, in minerals, satellite communications and renewable energy.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalGreenland seeks to turn peril into profit after Trump’s threats to take it over
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