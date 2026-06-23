Greenspan left a lasting mark on America—and me

The unelected Greenspan was in many ways more influential than the elected people who kept reappointing him. This was first, because he was successful. His predecessor, Paul Volcker, had slain double-digit inflation. Greenspan brought it down to about 2%, and kept it there. He presided over the then-longest economic expansion in U.S. history, from 1991 to 2001. Second, he looked like he knew what he was doing. Greenspan understood and interpreted the economy better than anyone.