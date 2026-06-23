Greenspan left a lasting mark on America—and me

When Kevin Warsh told his father back in 2006 that he’d been nominated to be a governor on the Federal Reserve, his father, a small-town businessman, replied: “The thing Greenspan runs.”
Alan Greenspan retired as the central bank’s chairman just before Warsh, the current chairman, joined the Fed board that year. To his father and the public, Greenspan was the Fed.
As America’s only celebrity central banker, he elevated the Fed to a prominence in American life that it retains to this day. Wall Street has always known the Fed was critical to the nation’s economic health. After Greenspan’s 18-year tenure, from 1987 to 2006, so did the public. Greenspan aphorisms such as “irrational exuberance” are now part of the vernacular.