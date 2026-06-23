Greenspan left a lasting mark on America—and me

When Kevin Warsh told his father back in 2006 that he’d been nominated to be a governor on the Federal Reserve, his father, a small-town businessman, replied: “The thing Greenspan runs.”
When Kevin Warsh told his father back in 2006 that he’d been nominated to be a governor on the Federal Reserve, his father, a small-town businessman, replied: “The thing Greenspan runs.”
Alan Greenspan retired as the central bank’s chairman just before Warsh, the current chairman, joined the Fed board that year. To his father and the public, Greenspan was the Fed.
Alan Greenspan retired as the central bank’s chairman just before Warsh, the current chairman, joined the Fed board that year. To his father and the public, Greenspan was the Fed.
As America’s only celebrity central banker, he elevated the Fed to a prominence in American life that it retains to this day. Wall Street has always known the Fed was critical to the nation’s economic health. After Greenspan’s 18-year tenure, from 1987 to 2006, so did the public. Greenspan aphorisms such as “irrational exuberance” are now part of the vernacular.
The unelected Greenspan was in many ways more influential than the elected people who kept reappointing him. This was first, because he was successful. His predecessor, Paul Volcker, had slain double-digit inflation. Greenspan brought it down to about 2%, and kept it there. He presided over the then-longest economic expansion in U.S. history, from 1991 to 2001. Second, he looked like he knew what he was doing. Greenspan understood and interpreted the economy better than anyone.
That was a blessing and a curse. Greenspan basked in the credit for the booms that unfolded under his watch, and chafed at the blame heaped on him for the financial collapse that unfolded shortly after he left office. In his heart, he knew he didn’t deserve either. “I was praised for things I didn’t do,” he told me shortly after he left office. “I am now being blamed for things that I didn’t do.”
Yet with the benefit of hindsight, Greenspan’s legacy is clear. It wasn’t market acumen or grasp of economic theory, but how he combined both with a temperament for navigating relentless political pressure.
Greenspan and me
I started covering the Fed in 2001, late in his tenure. Part of the appeal was observing a celebrity up close. A friend who knew nothing about the Fed was impressed: “You’re going to follow Greenspan around?”
At first I was intimidated, but that didn’t last. The public (and cartoonists) saw him as inscrutable and humorless. The reality was the opposite. He could write, and speak, with extraordinary clarity and forcefulness. He had a quick, dry wit, even under pressure. Stranded abroad by the 9/11 attacks, he hitched a ride back on an air force tanker and was at his desk the next day. When a caller asked how he was, he responded: reasonably well, “catastrophe-adjusted.”
He was introverted, but came alive when the topic of conversation interested him. Luckily, our interests overlapped. For my fellow journalists and me, Greenspan wasn’t just a news subject but a bottomless well of insight and ideas. And he loved that role.
I came away from every meeting with Greenspan smarter. Admonished for not knowing Knut Wicksell’s theory of the natural rate of interest, I quickly brushed up. After a discussion of Keynesian prescriptions for preventing depression in the 1940s, he sent me to George Terborgh, an obscure economist with a contrarian and bullish view on American potential.
Greenspanism
Of Greenspan’s many speeches, one he was especially proud of was a tribute to the Scottish founder of modern economics, Adam Smith, delivered in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, in 2005. It begins: “In the broad sweep of history, it is ideas that matter…. Emperors and armies come and go; but unless they leave new ideas in their wake, they are of passing historic consequence.”
The speech begged the question: What ideas did Greenspan leave in his wake? Milton Friedman is known for monetarism, John Maynard Keynes for Keynesianism. The essence of Greenspan was distrust of any single “ism.” He flirted with every theory out there while never binding himself to one.
He wove stories and theories out of raw data and observation while remaining, at core, an economist. This was unlike previous Fed chairs who mostly came from banking, law, public service or business. (The one other exception: Arthur Burns, who helped unleash the great inflation of the 1970s.)
He was less steeped in mathematical models than the Ph.D.s who staffed the Fed and succeeded him. Much of economic activity, he believed, was driven by “animal spirits” which can’t be modeled. “Human nature is essentially immutable,” was his constant refrain. People extrapolate the good times too much in booms, and the bad times during busts.
This layering of psychology on economics guided many of his decisions: his rapid cuts to interest rates after the 1987 stock market crash and in 1998 when Russia defaulted and a big hedge fund nearly failed.
He was accused of inflating bubbles with this readiness to cut rates, which became known as the “Greenspan put,” a reference to a “put option” which protects the holder against loss.
In fact, he was well aware of the risks of low rates. In 1994 he tightened aggressively to squeeze out what he thought were dangerous imbalances. When he slashed rates in 2003 all the way to 1%, he felt uneasy; it went against his “19th century” aversion to easy money, he later told me. “My inner soul didn’t feel comfortable.” It’s one reason he never took rates to zero. His successors didn’t share that hesitation.
And even as he was lauded in 2005 near the end of his tenure, he was obliquely warning of excesses he saw around him.
Politics
Greenspan was certainly political. He advised Republican presidents going back to Richard Nixon in the 1960s. In office, he regularly intervened in non-Fed debates, usually on the side of whoever was president, whether supporting Bill Clinton’s bailout of Mexico or George W. Bush’s tax cuts.
Though political, Greenspan as Fed chair was not partisan. That, plus his aversion to economic ideology, helped craft a reputation for the Fed as an independent, technocratic institution laboring to do a good job for the American people. He was appointed by a Republican (Ronald Reagan), reappointed by another (George H.W. Bush), then reappointed by a Democrat (Bill Clinton), and finally one more time by a Republican (George W. Bush).
Greenspan the accountant
Greenspan understood business cycles better than anybody because he had studied every one of them since his first job out of college at the Conference Board starting in 1948. It gave him unparalleled historical perspective.
From the start, he excelled at one of the least appreciated but most important roles of the economist: counting. At Townsend-Greenspan, his personal consulting firm, he estimated demand for groceries based on the average family’s shelf space; for gasoline based on how much motorists already had in their gas tanks.
A former staffer once told me Greenspan was more accountant than economist. He meant it as a compliment. While other economists derived sophisticated equations from mountains of data, Greenspan focused on the data itself: Did it add up? Did assets equal liabilities? Did income equal outlays? A company’s inventories can’t go below zero, he once said, and that is “probably the full state of my knowledge about how to make a forecast.”
This focus on adding things up led to one of his great insights. In the 1990s, he concluded that information technology was raising productivity faster than the data showed, and helping hold down inflation. (Warsh has cited that precedent to argue that artificial intelligence could provide a similar buffer against inflation now.) As far back as the 1960s he became obsessed with what happened when someone sold his house for more than his mortgage balance. The seller was “monetizing” the equity which then became an important source of spending power.
This insight is tied up with his greatest failure. During the 2000s housing bubble, he deftly tracked where the money went when a mortgage was issued and a home sold or refinanced – but paid little attention to who was issuing the mortgage. Not until the financial crisis did he, or the Fed, realize that badly underwritten mortgages were now scattered throughout the financial system, threatening its very survival.
The deregulator
His blind spot about risks in the financial system also owed something to a general aversion to regulation. He had hung around with libertarian philosopher Ayn Rand in the 1950s and 60s and saw free market capitalism as intrinsically moral and government as fundamentally coercive. In 1963 he wrote in one of Rand’s newsletters, “At the bottom of the endless pile of paper work which characterizes all regulation lies a gun.”
He saw the gold standard as a useful curb on governments’ ability to foment booms and busts by printing money. The creation of the Federal Reserve was “one of the historic disasters in American history,” he said in one of his lectures for Ayn Rand’s followers, according to Sebastian Mallaby’s biography, “The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan.”
His views had mellowed by the time he took charge of that “historic disaster” with its awesome control over money and banks. He was no deregulatory zealot. But having opposed depression-era restrictions on bank activities since his days on the board of J.P. Morgan & Co. (now JPMorgan Chase), he opposed regulation of markets and allowed American banks to become much larger and more intertwined with the capital markets, a combination that brought some to the brink of failure in the financial crisis of 2007-09.
Today
The financial crisis tarnished the Fed’s reputation, not just Greenspan’s. His successors Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell were, like him, competent, nonpartisan technocrats confirmed on bipartisan votes. But the confirmation margins have been shrinking. Reflecting Democrats’ deep mistrust of President Trump, who nominated him, Warsh was confirmed last month by the narrowest margin since senate approval became a requirement in 1977.
Beneath the surface, the partisan polarization and populism that have consumed American politics have come for the Fed. Republicans thought Powell was too supportive of Democrats. Trump launched an attack with no modern precedent on Fed independence. He has sought to fire a governor, Lisa Cook, ostensibly for mortgage misrepresentations (which she denies) but in reality to gain control over the Fed and interest rates.
In one of his last public acts, Greenspan, along with all other living former Fed chairs, signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to block Trump’s effort to remove Cook.
With Trump’s demands for loyalty and lower rates hanging over him, Warsh has vowed to be independent. Last week, Warsh and his new colleagues unanimously voted to leave rates unchanged. Afterwards, he declined to say where rates might go. In his studied inscrutability Warsh was emulating his role model and the man who came to personify what it means to be a central banker.