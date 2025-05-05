Greg Abel’s challenge: Lead Berkshire into a new era without the Buffett touch

Buffett said Saturday at Berkshire’s annual meeting that he plans to step down as CEO at the end of the year and hand the reins to Abel. In his 60 years of delivering stunning investment returns and folksy wisdom, the 94-year-old has been the glue that binds together Berkshire’s collection of businesses—from Dairy Queen and Duracell to railways and insurers—at a time when big conglomerates are out of style.