Growth is off the menu at Starbucks

The hits keep on coming for what had been this year’s hottest trade: computer memory stocks. South Korea’s Kospi index, dominated by two memory chip makers, tumbled nearly 11% overnight. That appears set to inflict further damage to the values of U.S. companies Micron, Sandisk and Western Digital. Nasdaq futures are pointing to another drop.

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Empty calories

Two years ago, Starbucks investors were having a lousy day following another depressing set of quarterly results. Two weeks later they had their best day ever.

News of Brian Niccol’s hiring as chief executive boosted the coffee chain’s market value by $20 billion, or more than 25%, overnight. It’s a testament to how disillusioned investors had become, but also to the former Chipotle boss’s Mr. Fixit reputation.

Now the buzz is wearing off.

As Starbucks prepares to report fiscal third-quarter earnings Wednesday, one financial figure looks much better than in July 2024. Global comparable-store sales rose 6.2% in the second quarter, and analysts at UBS think they could have risen about 7% during the third. The same figure was negative 3% in the quarter before Niccol took over.

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Look past that, though, and a key ingredient is in short supply—profits.

Analyst expectations for earnings per share this fiscal year have dropped by more than half since Niccol’s arrival. The chain’s trailing 12-month operating margin is one-third lower.

Improving Starbucks isn’t cheap. A modest fiscal second-quarter margin improvement had much to do with temporary factors—less drag from store opening costs and the accounting treatment of the China business being marked as “held for sale.”

Niccol is a decisive leader and a seasoned operator. Selling a majority stake in those once-promising Chinese operations and bringing the customer experience in North America closer to its roots may well have been among the best choices on an unappetizing menu. He has additional levers to pull, such as further upping its food game and attracting more customers in the typically slower afternoon.

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The chain’s huge North American digital and physical presence are still unmatched. Unfortunately, it has lost a lot of its cachet. Starbucks became so efficient and impersonal that customers began to wonder why they were paying a premium for something they could make at home, or at least get with more flair elsewhere.

The Chinese experience shows how perceptions can change. Former boss Howard Schultz once expected Starbucks China to overtake the U.S. operation. But it lost its top spot and was forced to cut prices last summer in a market it had basically created.

The value of the China business, including cash received and future licensing fees, was pegged at less than $14 billion or about 10% of the company’s current enterprise value. Around 19% of Starbucks cafes globally are in China.

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Counting China, the global store count has risen at a third of its previous pace the past two years. Fewer net store openings make it easier for comparable-store sales to rebound.

There’s a reason the stock has been stuck in neutral for five years. It’s gone from pricing in a lot of growth to much less of it.

This is an edition of the Markets A.M. newsletter, preparing you for the trading day ahead with expert insight into the companies and industries set to move markets. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.

Stocks I’m Watching ↘️ Samsung, SK Hynix: Shares in both chip makers dropped more than 13% as part of a broader selloff amid mounting doubts over the AI boom. The slump extended to U.S. peers Micron Technology, Intel and others.

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↗️ Unilever: Shares in the consumer-goods company jumped after it bumped its full-year outlook and said quarterly sales volume surged to more than a 16-year high.

↗️ Mercedes-Benz Group: Shares in the luxury carmaker gained almost 4% after its second-quarter results beat investor expectations, even as it cut its sales forecast amid a worsening Chinese market.

↘️ Barclays: The British bank posted a rise in second-quarter profit but reported higher-than-expected credit impairments. Shares fell more than 5%.

↘️ Philips: Shares fell as much as 11% after the Dutch medical-technology company reported a decline in orders for the second quarter.

🔎Boeing, Coca-Cola, PayPal Holdings, S&P Global, GSK: The companies are due to report earnings ahead of the opening bell. Ford Motor and Visa are set to report after markets close.

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One Big Chart

Wall Street’s forecasts for Big Tech require a major leap of faith: that the biggest AI hyperscalers can boost revenue much faster than the costs of running their businesses. Some of the numbers look too good to be true.

What I’m Reading New Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh’s tight-lipped approach to the economy and policy faces its first major test at this week’s meeting. (WSJ)A borrowing binge this year for big tech companies is giving debt investors fatigue and pushing up the cost of capital across the industry. (WSJ)Explosive growth—literally. NATO countries are racing to bring their production back home as wars rage around the globe. (WSJ)The typical first-time home buyer’s budget, based on estimated 2025 incomes, falls short of the price of a “starter home” by about a third. (Barron’s)The Treasury Department is eyeing tax alpha strategies that use financial engineering to exploit various rules in the U.S. tax code. (Wealth Management)

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Today in Markets History 📰 On this day in 1971, Wells Fargo launched the world’s first stock-index fund. One mutual-fund manager’s reaction: “If people start believing this random-walk garbage and switch to index funds, a lot of $80,000-a-year portfolio managers and analysts will be replaced by $16,000-a-year computer clerks. It just can’t happen.”

Beyond the Newsroom WSJ | Buy Side: Some business lenders prioritize revenue and sales over your credit, but compare costs before moving forward.

About Me Business and finance have fascinated me for a long time. Before writing this newsletter, I edited The Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street team for a decade, wrote two investment books and managed a team of stock analysts at a global investment bank.

The Markets A.M. newsletter prepares you for the trading day ahead, with expert insight into the companies and industries set to move markets. Send your feedback to markets.am@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). For a recap of the day when the markets close, sign up for Markets P.M.

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